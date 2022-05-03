Miss Understood No. 12 — Harry Styles, it’s ok to be cis

In Episode No. 12 of Miss Understood, we cover a few topics such as Dylan, the trans-TikToker who is documenting their transition from male to female, Harry Styles and the alleged ambiguity around his sexuality, and the mob coming for Christian actor Chris Pratt (again).
Plus, we discuss the unfortunate discovery that the COVID-19 vax may cause baldness — yikes!
