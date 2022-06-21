More than half of Service Canada staffers working from home

E-transfer (Canada):

Over half of the employees working in government agencies that deal with passports have been working from home, an inquiry of ministry revealed.

Data provided in response to an order paper question put to the Government of Canada by Conservative MP Warren Steinley showed that 18,362 of Service Canada's 29,136 employees were working from home as of May 11, 2022.

Steinley raised the issue because of delays in processing passport requests, seeking information on the number of employees in the Immigration, Employment and Global Affairs departments who were either working from home or on leave due to vaccine-related issues.

In response, the government said:

As of May 11th, 2022, there were 18,362 Service Canada employees with a teleworking agreement. The geographical location of employees who are working from home is: 3,209 in the Atlantic Region, 6,389 in the Ontario Region, 3,629 in the Quebec Region, and 5,135 in the Western Region. This data was pulled from the Departmental HR system.

A further 249 employees, the government said, were on leave in relation to vaccine attestation requirements.

