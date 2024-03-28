Mother speaks out after bearded man threatened to pose as trans to enter women's change room

Rebel News LIVE! Rebel News Live is coming to Toronto on May 11. Get (early bird) tickets now to the most provocative, most interesting, and most freedom-oriented conference in Canada! Buy tickets E-transfer (Canada):

A viral video showing a shocking encounter at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre located on Vancouver Island has sparked outrage and concern amongst residents who are calling for more safety in sex-based spaces.

The footage, which was first posted March 24 on Facebook by a Saige Point, who claims to be an auntie of a little girl who was allegedly assaulted after her mother confronted a man who had been inside the women’s changeroom at the centre, shows a man reportedly named Natus Butler, defend his actions by threatening to be a transgender woman.

BREAKING: Woman appears to be assaulted after man threatens to identify as a trans woman, after allegedly being naked in the ladies changeroom in Duncan BC’s Cowichan Recreation Centre.



Conforming details. More to come at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/jdEQQWYXDk — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 25, 2024

“I can identify as a bearded woman if I want and there is nothing you can do about it,” Butler says seconds before the woman appears to be assaulted by one of his female companions. According to Point, what followed after the camera goes black was the man allegedly physically harming her 10-year-old niece.

Naturally, the incident has sparked outrage in the community for advocates of same-sex safe spaces who are still upset after another Vancouver Island mother, Janayah Wright, was vilified for speaking out about a man wearing a wig whom she allegedly caught peeping under the stall of her eight-year-old daughter at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre in 2023.

Happening at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre: Serena Winterburn speaks on behalf of the mother who was allegedly assaulted after confronting a bearded man who allegedly made girls uncomfortable in the women’s changeroom.

More to come at https://t.co/05shftC6vo pic.twitter.com/CYXCn5olEl — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 26, 2024

Unlike the state choice media outlets like Chek News, who made the incident and subsequent (and justified) concern appear to be “a big misunderstanding” that’s fueling “trans hate”, Rebel News interviewed a spokesperson for the mother, Serena Winterburn, who made it clear, “this was a matter of safety concern,” noting the mother believes in gender fluidity as does Winterburn.

During our interview with Winterburn, Rebel News captured more of the mother’s message, including how she is seeking legal counsel on how best to proceed after the incident.