Muslim families are opposing far-left gender ideology: Rupa Subramanya weighs in

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, National Post columnist Rupa Subramanya joined the show to discuss how progressives are responding to Muslims opposing radical gender ideology being taught in schools.

As stated by Subramanya, "When I was at this protest last weekend, one of the things that struck me about the protest, it was striking to anyone who was there, is that you had devout Muslim parents facing off against a woke progressive left standing up for trans rights."

She went on to say, "The reaction to these protests, I shared some of the videos I shot on Twitter, and the reactions from some very prominent progressives on social media, was that perhaps we should reconsider immigration, these people don't represent Canadian values, perhaps it's time to put a hard stop on immigration from countries that don't share Canadian values, and some even said, 'I think you should go back to where you came from.'"

"Typically these comments are associated with the far right, typically that's what the progressive left has been saying. But this actually came from them, and that was pretty striking to me," added Subramanya.

