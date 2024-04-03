Nanaimo carbon tax protesters join nationwide tax-resistance rally

On Monday, the day the federal carbon tax was hiked a whopping 23%, Vancouver Islanders joined thousands of other Canadians across the country to protest the tax.

In Nanaimo, British Columbia, I joined pods of protesters who gathered along the Bastien Street Bridge and in front of the constituents’ offices of NDP MP Lisa Marie Barron and NDP MLA Sheila Malcolmson to let their voices be heard.

Nanaimo Carbon Tax protesters also lined up along Bastion Street Bridge.



Although British Columbia implemented its own carbon tax in 2008, the province agreed to continue with its requirement to match the Trudeau government's tax hike, which works out to an extra $65 to $80 per tonne.

“Life is not affordable enough as it is,” one protester told Rebel News during the demonstration.

“British Columbia and every province should be protesting this carbon tax because it comes directly out of our paychecks and it’s not going to where we can see that it’s helping our country,” said another rallygoer who moved to the province four years ago.

The demonstration, which was one of at least three to take place on Vancouver Island along with four on the Lower Mainland, fell on the same day that Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre held an “Axe the Tax” press conference and evening rally in Nanaimo.

Thousands have gathered to attend leader of the opposition Pierre Poilievre’s Axe the Tax rally in Nanaimo B.C.



You can’t hear a peep from the Anti-Israel protesters chanting outside the Conference room.



“I can see the problem. I know it’s government at all levels. Nothing’s going to change without action,” a woman who planned to attend Poilievre’s rally told Rebel News during the protest.

A commitment to vote Conservative both provincially and federally in the next election was expressed by many of those in attendance.