Rebel News covers nationwide protests against Trudeau's carbon tax hike!
In response to the Trudeau Liberals' April 1 carbon tax hike, Ezra Levant addressed the protests that unfolded across Canada.
On yesterday's Special Livestream, Ezra Levant addressed the protests that occurred across Canada in response to the Trudeau Liberals' April 1 carbon tax hike.
He was joined by several Rebel journalists stationed across the country to provide updates.
Below are numerous clips showcasing the protests covered by Sheila Gunn Reid, Adam Soos, Alexa Lavoie, Angelica Toy, and Drea Humphrey:
'It feels like the convoy again': Rebel News provides updates from carbon tax protest
Rebel News provides updates from the carbon tax protest in Calgary, Alberta
Protesters converge in downtown Ottawa in opposition to Trudeau's carbon tax
Carbon tax protesters partially block Trans-Canada Highway
Protesters voice concerns at Vancouver Island's carbon tax rally in B.C.
Watch the full Livestream below:
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.