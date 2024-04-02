Rebel News covers nationwide protests against Trudeau's carbon tax hike!

In response to the Trudeau Liberals' April 1 carbon tax hike, Ezra Levant addressed the protests that unfolded across Canada.

  • By Rebel News
  • April 02, 2024
  • News Analysis
On yesterday's Special Livestream, Ezra Levant addressed the protests that occurred across Canada in response to the Trudeau Liberals' April 1 carbon tax hike.

He was joined by several Rebel journalists stationed across the country to provide updates.

Below are numerous clips showcasing the protests covered by Sheila Gunn Reid, Adam Soos, Alexa Lavoie, Angelica Toy, and Drea Humphrey:

'It feels like the convoy again': Rebel News provides updates from carbon tax protest

 

Rebel News provides updates from the carbon tax protest in Calgary, Alberta

 

Protesters converge in downtown Ottawa in opposition to Trudeau's carbon tax

 

Carbon tax protesters partially block Trans-Canada Highway

 

Protesters voice concerns at Vancouver Island's carbon tax rally in B.C.

 

Watch the full Livestream below:

