New Blue Party leader Jim Karahalios discusses the disqualification of Patrick Brown

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by New Blue Party of Ontario leader Jim Karahalios to discuss the recent disqualification of Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown from the Conservative Party of Canada leadership race.

Mr. Karahalios also described his own legal battle with the Conservative Party of Canada, during which he was disqualified twice from the leadership race and accused of making insensitive comments.

As stated by Mr. Karahalios, "The bigger question for Patrick Brown is, does he have the stomach, does he have the courage to sue them and go through with it?...I don't know if he does."

