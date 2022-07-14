Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Bud Light celebrates all gender identities on new packaging

  • July 14, 2022
  • News Analysis
GUEST HOST: David Menzies

So, the other day, a can of Bud Light lands in front of me upon the table… and it was like no other can of Bud Light I’ve seen before.

Which is to say, it was festooned with a rainbow and a command to: “Celebrate Everyone’s Identity”.

GUEST: Jim Karahalios (@JimKarahalios), leader of the New Blue Party of Ontario.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!

