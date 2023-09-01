New docs indicate the Liberals' ‘payment for confiscation’ firearms program is a wasteful failure

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 32,693 signatures

A recently released Public Safety Canada report, Buyback Program Awareness Campaign, polled 2000 Canadian gun owners on their views of the Liberals' proposed "buyback" program of newly prohibited models of shotguns, rifles and handguns.

“Why won’t the Liberals just admit that this was never about public safety – it was their target all along to go after law-abiding hunters, sport shooters and farmers?”



Conservative MP @RaquelDancho challenges the Trudeau government’s latest gun ban. pic.twitter.com/oWELd7mfeh — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 6, 2022

"How is this going to make Canada better?"



Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) of the CCFR blasts Trudeau's over-reaching gun ban, Bill C-21, that purposely targets hunters and sport shooters.



Tell the Trudeau gov't to keep their https://t.co/kHE7MtOkpB pic.twitter.com/eFE2wNVldR — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 30, 2022

In May 2020, the Trudeau government banned 200,000 firearms it considered “assault-style,” including thousands of models of shotguns and rifles.

Trudeau announcing ban of 1,500 assault style firearms.



“Each passing year more families are ripped apart by tragedy, more parents are struggling to explain the inexplicable to their kids... It needs to stop.” #Trudeaupic.twitter.com/0k18Zv1Cig — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) May 1, 2020

The Liberals have also proceeded with a subsequent complete ban on all handguns.

Trudeau's Public Safety Minister, on the CBC says his new handgun import ban was done in response to the 900%+ increase in gun sales since the freeze.



“Adds it's not "an intuitive legal measure that we have come up with, it is something unprecedented”https://t.co/LlHDteAlb6 pic.twitter.com/zi7UoYOrdc — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) August 6, 2022

The feds offered a buyback of the property never owned by the government, with an estimated cost of approximately $400 million.

BREAKING: Alberta makes it official that they will not participate with Justin Trudeau's federal government in the enforcement of gun ban C-21#Cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/DVP36yL0AT — Dan Knight (@DanKnightMMA) December 16, 2022

An amnesty period for owners to turn in their firearms expires on October 30.

The Budget Office says the program could cost up to $756 million, which is double what the department estimated. https://t.co/LlEBqb2TJt — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) August 31, 2023

However, the Parliamentary Budget Officer pegs the cost of the confiscation remuneration at $756 million.

According to the report, first analyzed by Blacklock's Reporter in an article published Thursday morning:

Often the ban and the buyback program were seen as wasteful because the policy isn’t aimed at stopping illegal gun smuggling and sales. Most firearms owners did not see themselves or their peers as a major factor in gun crimes in Canada. Most firearms owners think inner cities have the highest rate of firearms violence in Canada. Just 10 percent think small towns and rural areas have the highest rates. Firearms owners feel the biggest causes of gun violence are gang violence, organized crime and general criminal activity. There has been a significant decline over the past year in firearms owners’ rating of the government’s performance on introducing measures to address gun-related violence.

Trudeau/CBC think the best way to stop stabbings is to ban hunting rifles.



Common sense Conservatives know we must target gangsters & gun smugglers to bring home safety. pic.twitter.com/KuIH64AXxY — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 14, 2023

When asked, “How would you rate the performance of the Government of Canada when it comes to introducing measures to address gun-related violence?” 26% of those polled called it “poor.” Another 24% of respondents rated it “fair.” And 15% of gun owners said the feds' response to rising crime rates was “excellent.”

“Why won’t they go after criminals instead of targeting Grandpa Joe’s hunting rifle in Cape Breton?”



Conservative leader @PierrePoilievre faces off with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the government’s latest gun ban criminalizing hunting rifles and shotguns. pic.twitter.com/jbP9TdZnSV — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 13, 2022

The report can be read here.

To sign the petition calling on the Liberals to back off of the law-abiding and do something about illegal guns in Canada, go to www.HandsOffOurGuns.com!