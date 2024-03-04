No independent press allowed at Trudeau's meeting with Italian PM Meloni

By Ezra Levant Stop the Censorship Justin Trudeau is coming to kill Rebel News with a draconian censorship plan that will silence everyday Canadians — we must stop him! Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Talk about karma…

Last Saturday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was hosting a reception for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Toronto’s Fairmount Royal York Hotel.

Par for the course, independent media types were not allowed into this swank hotel to cover the meeting. While Trudeau is all about diversity, he’s not down with a diversity of opinions, alas. Thus, only state-sanctioned trained seal journalists were welcomed in while Rebel News was frog-marched out. Just another day at the office, really.

(Curious: we wonder what Prime Minister Meloni thought of the CBC’s coverage of her? Reporter John Last referred to Meloni as the “most right-wing [Italian] leader since the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.” No, seriously — Last actually wrote that.)

Poor PM Meloni. First, she gets lectured by Trudeau; now she must endure smears from Trudeau’s media lapdogs. Then again, we wonder why she even entertained a meeting with Trudeau in the first place.

Efforts by Trudeau to push his LGBT agenda at the G7 reportedly left Italian PM Giorgia Meloni looking “visibly” irate. https://t.co/csDKZMO9zV — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 21, 2023

Internationally, Trudeau is no longer seen as a credible leader whereas Meloni is an emerging power player on the world stage. As well, when the two met last year, Trudeau had the utter audacity to lecture Meloni on LGBTQ-etc.-etc. rights in Italy. It was typical du rigueur virtue signalling by Trudeau. Not surprisingly, it did not go over well.

Outside the hotel on Front Street, a small but vocal group of anti-Trudeau demonstrators gathered — a sight that is now becoming commonplace in our great dominion and is no doubt reflective of the PM’s plunging popularity if the polls are to be believed.

On this day, the demonstrators were particularly miffed by Bill C-63, which was introduced into the House of Commons last week.

Liberals table promised 'online harms' censorship legislation



According to the new legislation, victims of "hate speech" could be compensated up to $20,000, and a new stand-alone hate crime offence would be added to the criminal code allowing for penalties of up to life… pic.twitter.com/WfOA2dlFDq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 27, 2024

The so-called “Act to enact the Online Harms Act” might just be the most censorious legislation in the Western world. And there’s going to be harm all right if this odious bill is passed into law — harm to freedom of speech, freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Indeed, if we had the chance to ask Trudeau a question, it would’ve been this: Mr. Prime Minister, are you concerned someone might file a complaint against your ongoing — and highly racist — use of blackface makeup?

Keep in mind Bill C-63 can be applied retroactively when it comes to charging someone with a thought-crime.

Trudeau uses child exploitation as cover for latest censorship measures@EzraLevant explains that when Trudeau invited family members of child abuse victims to speak, he was using them to hide his goal with the new bill — increased censorship.



READ: https://t.co/J4tWM0bsZx. pic.twitter.com/eBF43OPDDN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 1, 2024

But again, we were unwelcome and shunned; on the bright side, none of Trudeau’s goon squad Mounties assaulted us.

Yet, as the saying goes, turnabout is fair play. Which is to say, later that day, Trudeau was scheduled to host a reception for Meloni at the Art Gallery of Ontario. But this time it was Trudeau who was shunned by a few hundred pro-Hamas demonstrators who blocked access to the venue.

This is a choice.



Peaceful truckers were attacked by police riot horses.



Anti-vax-mandate protesters were arrested and prosecuted.



But Trudeau has sent a clear message that his Hamas street gangs are not to be touched. https://t.co/8VMPdFVZmI — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 3, 2024

The Toronto Police Service did nothing to shut down this occupation — even though 52 Division is one block away from the art gallery. Then again, doing nothing might be a law enforcement upgrade when it comes to these pro-Hamas demonstrators these days. After all, none of these pro-genocide types were delivered coffee and Timbits by the boys in blue.

Due to security concerns, the event was eventually cancelled. How embarrassing! And Trudeau was no doubt shellshocked by this turn of events.

Earlier: Protestors swarm someone who was attempting to attend a reception with Trudeau and Meloni.



It has since been reported that the event was cancelled.



Footage by @BethBaisch pic.twitter.com/MgruSjOSgO — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 3, 2024

After all, Trudeau himself is pro-Hamas; indeed, recently, a top Hamas terrorist thanked our PM for his support. Surely Trudeau must’ve looked upon Hogtown’s rank-and-file pro-Hamas types as a bunch of ingrates.

In the final analysis, has our PM learned a lesson when it comes to these creeps? Which is to say, live by the sword, die by the sword…