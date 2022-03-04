‘No need for it, just a power grab’: Toronto protesters slam Trudeau for invoking Emergencies Act

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Across Canada, anti-lockdown freedom protesters have been taking to the streets for nearly two years now, after concerned citizens started to pick up that it wasn’t going back to normal after two weeks to flatten the curve.

This past weekend, despite restrictions being lifted by Premier Doug Ford, thousands showed up in Toronto continuing to stand up against COVID restrictions and overbearing government mandates.

Freedom protesters against the draconian vaccine mandates march through the streets of downtown Toronto. https://t.co/cTm6cKZ0k8 pic.twitter.com/hGzI7wq6iA — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 26, 2022

Thousands gather every Saturday in major cities across Canada to take a stand across deadly lockdown policies, draconian vaccine mandates and the ever-increasing government overreach in the lives of Canadians.

Massive crowd here at Queens Park. All standing in support of truckers and their movement to remove vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions in Canada.



See our coverage at https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/zbRHaAtzRr — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 26, 2022

For almost a month, Parliament Hill was occupied by truckers and their supporters who organized a convoy to put an end to all COVID restrictions in Canada after the Liberal government moved to put a vaccine mandate and mandatory 14-day quarantine for truckers crossing the border to the U.S.

The fringe minority are now having a dance party outside of parliament. There's someone surfing the crowd. pic.twitter.com/NOgg7aT7Bi — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) January 30, 2022

Tens of thousands of Canadians supported the truckers on the sides of roads, highways and overpasses in their movement, garnering over $10 million in donations that was shutdown by the government.

It all came to an end when our dear leader invoked the Emergencies Act to give the police more powers to crackdown on the peaceful protest, resulting in the arrests of over 100 protesters and brutal police misconduct.

Our own Alexa Lavoie was shot point blank by a riot officer with a riot control gun.

WATCH: Ottawa Police assault Alexa with their baton for recording them. This was 15 minutes prior to those same officers shooting her point plank with a riot gun.



Help support her legal fight against them at https://t.co/8agVavgIm8 pic.twitter.com/YIAcrgGaFb — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) February 19, 2022

Did Trudeau do the right thing? The people out here in Toronto say no.

Did Trudeau do the right thing? The people out here in Toronto say no.