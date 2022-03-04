‘No need for it, just a power grab’: Toronto protesters slam Trudeau for invoking Emergencies Act

Was the prime minister right to use emergency powers to clear out the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa? The people out here in Toronto say no.

Across Canada, anti-lockdown freedom protesters have been taking to the streets for nearly two years now, after concerned citizens started to pick up that it wasn’t going back to normal after two weeks to flatten the curve.

This past weekend, despite restrictions being lifted by Premier Doug Ford, thousands showed up in Toronto continuing to stand up against COVID restrictions and overbearing government mandates.

Thousands gather every Saturday in major cities across Canada to take a stand across deadly lockdown policies, draconian vaccine mandates and the ever-increasing government overreach in the lives of Canadians.

For almost a month, Parliament Hill was occupied by truckers and their supporters who organized a convoy to put an end to all COVID restrictions in Canada after the Liberal government moved to put a vaccine mandate and mandatory 14-day quarantine for truckers crossing the border to the U.S.

Tens of thousands of Canadians supported the truckers on the sides of roads, highways and overpasses in their movement, garnering over $10 million in donations that was shutdown by the government.

It all came to an end when our dear leader invoked the Emergencies Act to give the police more powers to crackdown on the peaceful protest, resulting in the arrests of over 100 protesters and brutal police misconduct.

Our own Alexa Lavoie was shot point blank by a riot officer with a riot control gun.

Did Trudeau do the right thing? The people out here in Toronto say no.

See all of our convoy coverage from the very beginning in B.C and as the latest comes from Ottawa at ConvoyReports.com.

