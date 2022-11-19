No 'signature tree' (a.k.a... Christmas tree) at Toronto’s Eaton Centre this year. But why?

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW By David Menzies PETITION: Kick Them Out China set up surveillance outposts in the Greater Toronto Area to spy on people — the government must kick these bureaus out of Canada. If you agree, sign this petition. 18,395 signatures

Typically, Toronto’s Eaton Centre displays the most spectacular Christmas tree in the city. Last year, the tree was more than 100 feet tall and adorned with incredible ornaments.

But this year, Cadillac Fairview, the owners of the Eaton Centre, decided not to display a Christmas tree (in their press releases, they actually refer to such an evergreen as a “holiday tree” or a “signature tree.” Whose signature? Kris Kringle?

It has been reported that roof work at the mall has prevented the tree from being displayed this year. But when we dropped by the Eaton Centre, the roof was not being repaired near the usual place where the tree was displayed in years gone by. How odd.

We reached out to Cadillac Fairview spokeswoman Michele Enhaynes to clear up this mystery. Our questions:

1. One report made mention of the Christmas tree display being cancelled due to roof work. Would it not have been possible to have a smaller tree displayed in a different area of the mall?

2. What feedback from the public are you receiving regarding this move?

3. We’re curious: we’ve heard Cadillac Fairview refer to the Christmas tree as a “holiday tree” and a “signature tree”. Why does there seem to be an aversion toward using the “C-word”: “Christmas”?

Alas, Ms. Enhaynes declined to comment.

While we were at the mall, we spoke to shoppers; some said they didn’t care about the absence of a tree but more said they were saddened by Eaton Centre’s Christmas tree seemingly becoming the latest victim of cancel culture.

Alas, being a private company, Cadillac Fairview has every right not to display a Christmas/Holiday/Signature tree. But talk about a “bah, humbug!” PR strategy nevertheless…