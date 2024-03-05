Nobody questions the Arab nations' legitimacy, only Israel's: Barbara Kay
Barbara Kay joins The Ezra Levant Show to discuss her new column in the National Post, and wonders why Israel's critics only ever question it's legitimacy and not the legitimacy of the Jewish state's Arab neighbours, which became new nations at the same time.
Since October 7, when Hamas launched a deadly terror attack against Israel, the subsequent conflict in Gaza has led to numerous protests around the world. In the West, Islamists and their often unwitting allies among the far-left have regularly held marches calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, columnist Barbara Kay joined to talk about her new piece in the National Post: “Israel a true Indigenous success story”.
In her column, Barbara discusses the support seen from New Zealand's Indigenous community, who find a great deal in common with Israel.
Discussing how Israel's critics only seem to view the lone 'illegitimate' state in the Middle East, Barbara explained to Ezra how the country, like many others, was created during the breakup of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the First World War:
After the First World War was over, 23 new nations came out in the Middle East that were kind of 'decolonized'. And 22 of them were Arab, and one was Jewish. Nobody ever questions the legitimacy of all the 22 Arab nations that were created.
Jordan is a was a new nation the same time as Israel, Syria was new, Lebanon. Not all, Egypt is an ancient country and has always been there, but a lot of the countries surrounding Israel became nations at the same time Israel did.
Nobody's ever questioned their legitimacy — only Israel's.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.