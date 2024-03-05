Nobody questions the Arab nations' legitimacy, only Israel's: Barbara Kay

Since October 7, when Hamas launched a deadly terror attack against Israel, the subsequent conflict in Gaza has led to numerous protests around the world. In the West, Islamists and their often unwitting allies among the far-left have regularly held marches calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, columnist Barbara Kay joined to talk about her new piece in the National Post: “Israel a true Indigenous success story”.

In her column, Barbara discusses the support seen from New Zealand's Indigenous community, who find a great deal in common with Israel.

Discussing how Israel's critics only seem to view the lone 'illegitimate' state in the Middle East, Barbara explained to Ezra how the country, like many others, was created during the breakup of the Ottoman Empire at the end of the First World War: