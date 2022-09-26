North Dakota community mourns Cayler Ellingson, teenager killed over politics

Facebook

Cayler Ellingson, the 18-year-old who was killed by a man who drove his SUV into him, allegedly over a political dispute, is set to receive a funeral on Monday.

In a report by Rebel News, Shannon Brandt, 41, admitted in a call to 911 that he hit Ellingson with his SUV on September 18, after a street dance had ended. The suspect told police that he believed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group” and that he had gotten into a “political argument” with the teenager. He claimed that Ellingson was calling others on the phone to attack him.

As detailed by the police, Ellingson was on a call to his mother, whom he asked for help to come rescue him from Brandt who had been chasing him in his vehicle. Brandt drove him down. After being transported to hospital, Ellingson died of his injuries.

Police dispute Brandt’s claims that the teenager was a part of any “Republican extremist group.”

Fox News reported that a funeral for the teenager is being held at 1 p.m. in Carrington, North Dakota.

Fox News also added:

The Ellingson family hosted a prayer service in honor of Cayler on Sunday night, and wrote in his obituary that the teenager was a "kind, smart, and big-hearted person." Over 100 people were seen entering the prayer service on Sunday. Community members who wished to remain anonymous when speaking to Fox News Digital said the incident has shaken the entire area, and had only positive things to say about Ellingson. A person who was close with Ellingson and his family said that the 18-year-old was an "exceptional child" with a bright future ahead of him. Ellingson graduated from Carrington High School in May 2022 and recently had begun studying to be an ultrasound technician at Bismarck State College for Diagnostic Sonography.

Brandt is currently out of jail after being released on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a death after the incident.

Police said they may seek to add more serious charges as the investigation develops.