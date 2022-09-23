Police dispute suspect's claim that Cayler Ellingson was part of a 'Republican extremist group'

Submitted Photo

Authorities in North Dakota are discrediting Shannon Brandt’s claim that 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, whom he mowed down following a political dispute, is a member of any “Republican extremist group.”

As reported by Rebel News, Brandt has been charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death after striking down 18-year-old Ellingson early on Sunday.

Brandt, who was released on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday, told police that he believed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group,” and that he feared the teenager was calling a group of people to harm him following an alleged political dispute between Brandt and Ellingson.

Police say that Ellingson was afraid for his life and was calling his mother to come and rescue him while Brandt was pursuing him in his SUV. Brandt, who fled the scene but later returned and called 911, gave his version of the events to police during his arrest.

“Brandt stated that the pedestrian called some people and Brandt was afraid they were coming to get him,” the court document states, according to Fox News. “Brandt admitted to State Radio that he hit the pedestrian and that the pedestrian was part of a Republican extremist group.”

Speaking to Fox News on Thursday, North Dakota Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind said that there is no evidence to support Brandt’s claim that the teenager whom he killed was part of any “Republican extremist group.”

“There is no evidence to support the claim Brandt made about Ellingson,” Niewind said. “This remains an active investigation and as evidence is gathered and reviewed, we will consult with the Foster County State’s Attorney to determine if Brandt’s current charges will remain as currently charged or if additional charges will be brought against him.”

Ellingson was admitted to hospital following the incident with serious injuries, but did not survive the collision.