NOW HIRING: Civil Liberties Lawyers

Our Fight The Fines civil liberties project now represents well over 1,000 Canadians who have been hit with lockdown tickets.

But there’s a problem: we need more civil liberties lawyers! We have so many cases, we simply need more help.

Do you know a practicing lawyer who loves civil liberties? If so, please invite them to join us.

Usually, civil liberties work is “pro bono” — which means the lawyer doesn’t get paid for it. But Rebel News is pleased to say, our viewers help us crowdfund reasonable fees for freedom-fighter lawyers.

So it really is a dream job for lawyers — fighting for the little guy, against absurd lockdown laws, and getting paid for it.

We need lawyers in all the provinces and territories. If you know anyone who would like to help, please have them contact us at [email protected]

They should be familiar with the project — they should watch some of our videos at www.FightTheFines.com to know what the work will look like.

We think this is the most important civil liberties project in Canada right now — and it is a tremendous opportunity to make a difference in these difficult days.

If you know a lawyer — or if you’re a lawyer yourself — please consider it, and let us know at [email protected]