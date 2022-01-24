Rebel News Banner Ad - Miss Understood

Nurse's essay on religious exemption jab helps force a union grievance

One Ontario nurse presented her religious exemption case so well that her union had no choice but to act.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 24, 2022

Remove Ads

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke to Tamara Ugolini about her recent story on a nurse who rattled cages enough to get her union to grieve on her behalf over jab mandates.

This RN tried to comply with the COVID policy by seeking a religious exemption, even going so far as to accompany it with an essay, which you can read at the bottom of this page.

This is clip, Tamara tells Sheila about how the nurse's essay is an example of good advocacy work as opposed to issuing notices of liability.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the full episode, become a premium content subscriber to RebelNews+.

Coronavirus Ontario Canada COVID Vaccines
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.