Union backs unvaccinated nurse, grievance process initiated

Government-imposed measures and mandates continue to wreak havoc on staffing levels in the medical establishment. In this interview, I am discussing what the experience of transitioning from being hailed as a frontline hero to now facing unemployment has looked like for this registered nurse (RN).

In this specific instance, her union is backing her grievance claim and continuing to arbitration on her behalf — that's why her identity in this interview is being concealed, we don’t want to hinder or compromise that legal process.

This RN tried to comply with the policy by seeking a religious exemption, even going so far as to accompany it with a 20-plus page essay, which you can read at the bottom of the page.

But that did not stop her employer from striking down her request and terminating her, with cause, even though her requests for further data and information to help make an informed choice were not satisfied.

Working with very high-risk patients, this RN faced a “get injected or be terminated” policy implementation in September, 2021.

This, in spite of the fact that she has robust natural immunity and despite taking all necessary precautions to mitigate infection risk, such as wearing adequate personal protective equipment.

In the grievance claim, this RN notes that her employer breached the collective agreement of her terms of employment and isn’t backing down until her settlement requests are met.

In the end, she misses giving her patients compassionate care and reiterates that it’s them who suffer the most. As more data and evidence comes out about the ineffectiveness of the injectables to prevent transmission and infection, above all else, she asserts that the truth will prevail.

READ: Registered nurse's exemption request letter: