NY Gov. Kathy Hochul issues proclamation for Transgender Awareness Month, and New Yorkers don't like it

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Thursday celebrating Transgender Awareness Month in New York.

Per Hochul’s orders, state landmarks are to be lit in transgender Pride colors (pastel pink, pastel blue, and white) in honor of the occasion on November 20.

"This November, I'm proud to celebrate Transgender Awareness Month to highlight the countless contributions that members of the transgender community have made to our state," Governor Hochul said.

"Along with Transgender Day of Remembrance, this is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the discrimination and attacks transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary people face across the world. My administration will continue to stand with the transgender community as we fight to ensure all New Yorkers can live with the dignity and equality they deserve,” added Hochul.

The governor has been a steadfast advocate for the transgender community in the state, working with the state legislature to pass a $13.5 million investment in trans health services funding, as well as the addition of the “X” designation in public state forms.

In addition, Hochul has signed major legislation in support of transgender New Yorkers, including the Lorena Borjas Transgender Wellness and Equity Fund, and the Gender Inclusive Ballot Act.

Hochul’s proclamation was not well received on Facebook, where numerous New Yorkers asked how lighting up state buildings in pink and blue would help with lowering gas prices or the cost of living.

“How about putting people back in jail every month and keep the state safe I hope someone finds something on her so we can get her out,” suggested one commenter.

“This is cool and all, I support LGBTQ+. But if you think Hochul is doing this for any other reason except her desire to gain popularity with voters, you should pay attention to how social media influences government these days,” said another.