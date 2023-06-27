NY Gov's new law establishes New York as safe haven for transgender youth seeking medical procedures

AP Photo/Hans Pennink

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Kathy Hochul, the Democrat governor of New York, inaugurated New York City's yearly "pride" parade on Sunday by enacting a law that establishes New York as a protective environment for transgender youth pursuing gender-affirming medical procedures.

In response to the increasing number of states prohibiting the usage of puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and sex-change surgeries for minors, Hochul's recent legislation extends an invitation to transgender children from other states to access these medical procedures in New York.

The law also ensures that New York law enforcement is prohibited from sharing any information pertaining to a patient's "gender-affirming care," which encompasses treatments involving cross-sex hormones and surgeries, with individuals or agencies outside the state.

Furthermore, the state will not cooperate with any out-of-state investigations related to this matter. Parents and medical professionals who endorse or provide such treatments are safeguarded from legal repercussions within the state, reports the Washington Free Beacon.

Hochul, on Sunday, also approved a bill that eliminates "outdated and stigmatizing terminology" from all legal documents in the state, enforcing the use of gender-neutral language.

"As the birthplace of the modern movement for LGBTQ+ rights, New York is proud to protect, defend and affirm our LGBTQ+ community," Hochul said Sunday.

"From Stonewall to Marriage Equality to GENDA, New Yorkers have been on the forefront of the fight for equal rights. Now, as other states target LGBTQ+ people with bigotry and fearmongering, New York is fighting back."

New York is not the only liberal state that has implemented these laws. California, Colorado, and Washington also permit minors to travel to their respective states for transgender treatments or surgeries, regardless of parental consent, a practice that legal experts suggest could potentially infringe upon the U.S. Constitution.

As Democrats advocate for "gender-affirming care" for children, Republican legislators in at least 19 states are expressing apprehension regarding the potential long-term adverse effects these treatments could have on a child's well-being and growth.

Hochul also made changes to New York's Human Rights Law to "remove outdated and stigmatizing statutory language from the definition of 'sexual orientation.'"

It now defines "sexual orientation" as "heterosexuality, homosexuality, bisexuality or asexuality, whether actual or perceived." The law also states that "any law, rule, regulation, or resolution" must use gender-neutral term "they," "them," and "theirs."