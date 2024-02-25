E-transfer (Canada):

A recent study conducted by researchers from Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland, sheds light on the foremost concerns of New Zealanders regarding vaccines.

The primary apprehension among Kiwis revolves around the potential for severe adverse effects, closely followed by doubts regarding vaccine effectiveness and the duration of protection provided.

Associate professor Amy Chan, the lead investigator claimed vaccine hesitancy is among the 'top 10 public health threats' citing the World Health Organization.

In local media reports championing vaccination, Chan stressed the importance of understanding Kiwis' priorities in vaccine information to 'assist health professionals and policymakers in addressing concerns effectively.'

The study, involving over 600 participants surveyed online, revealed that individuals valued information concerning adverse effects and the duration of vaccine protection the most.

Many of the people who deeply believed in Jacinda Ardern call those who question our institutions crackpots.



When I heard her say the words “Your single source of truth.” I lost any ability to even understand who she was or what she believed. Seemed mad.pic.twitter.com/M8ExPgpkZq — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) January 20, 2023

Under Jacinda Ardern's leadership, those hesitant about getting vaccinated citing similar concerns felt dismissed by officials and were branded 'anti-vaxxers' in media reports.

In a related development, researchers have uncovered two 'rare but concerning' side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely acute disseminated encephalomyelitis and transverse myelitis.

These findings, published in the international journal Vaccine, underscore the ongoing challenges in balancing the benefits and risks associated with vaccination.