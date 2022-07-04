Ohio city cancels Fourth of July celebrations over mass protests

WKYC News

The Fourth of July is canceled in Akron, Ohio. City officials cancelled its annual Independence Day celebrations over the weekend following the release of video footage showing police officers shooting and killing 25-year-old Jayland Walker.

Walker, a black DoorDash driver, was caught on video shooting at police officers while fleeing pursuit. Activists alleged that Walker was unarmed when police shot and killed him, prompting widespread protests over his death.

The Daily Wire reported:

On June 27, Akron authorities said they pursued Walker because the car he drove was involved in a crime the previous day. After refusing to stop, speeding through a residential neighborhood, and shooting at officers, Walker jumped out of the car in motion at a barricade. Police said they fired up to 60 bullets at Walker after he jumped out of the moving vehicle and shot at the officers. Although he did not have the gun with him as he ran, Police Chief Stephen Mylett said the video showed Walker reaching for something at his waist and turning as he ran, prompting the police to fire.

Prior to the release of the video, the city of Akron planned to host its Rib, White and Blue festival for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was scheduled to run from last Friday through Monday, but officials canceled the event due to the protests.

“I completely understand that some residents and guests will be disappointed by the decision to cancel the festival this holiday weekend,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan stated. “Independence Day is meant to be a celebration and a time of gathering with friends and family. Unfortunately, I feel strongly that this is not the time for a city-led celebration.”

On Sunday, the NAACP marched through downtown Akron, with their protest coinciding with the release of the police videos.

Independent journalist Ford Fischer described the protest as “fully peaceful” and said, “Activists divided into two groups – some at a planned program outside city hall emphasizing voting, reformism etc; other half outside police station.”