Ontario doctor fights back against censorship over COVID posts

Ontario physician Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill is resisting her oppressors who claim to follow evidence-based science while sourcing China’s authoritarian pandemic response as justification for indiscriminate adherence to public health policy.

Dr. Gill is seeking to have cautions imposed on her by the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSO) for her COVID-related X (then Twitter) commentary in 2020 quashed by the higher courts, with assistance from her lawyer Lisa Bildy and X Corporation.

NEWS RELEASE 🚨



CPSO drops disciplinary proceedings against Ontario physician for opposing harmful Covid policies:



Disciplinary proceedings against Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill (@dockaurG), scheduled for a 15-day fully-contested hearing in early 2024, have been withdrawn by her… pic.twitter.com/4UTA6oaDse — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) September 14, 2023

Dr. Gill has an extensive medical background and scientific expertise, with post-graduate training in pediatrics, and allergy and clinical immunology. This includes robust scientific research in the fields of microbiology, virology and vaccinology at the Public Health Agency of Canada’s highest security level-4 biosafety laboratory in Canada, the National Microbiology Laboratory, for which she also has published extensively in these areas.

Despite her expertise, Dr. Gill has faced disciplinary actions for expressing concerns about lockdown measures and the lack of scientific justification for other health edicts in the era of harshly imposed public health diktats.

“There is absolutely no medical or scientific reason for this prolonged, harmful and illogical lockdown. #FactsNotFear,” reads an X post in question from August 2020.

There is absolutely no medical or scientific reason for this prolonged, harmful and illogical lockdown. #FactsNotFear — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) August 4, 2020

Dr. Gill’s regulator, the CPSO, through the Inquiries Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC), dismissed some of the initial complaints launched against her, but issued cautions for specific posts (then tweets), despite scientific evidence supporting Gill’s views.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has suddenly withdrawn their investigation of Dr. Kulvinder Gill for alleged 'wrong-think' when she expressed concerns over lockdown harms on social media.https://t.co/EjXeKREmUg — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 14, 2023

The ICRC sourced communist China’s oppressive lockdown impositions as scientific evidence that somehow justified the unprecedented pandemic response measure, which they claim was immune from skepticism simply because it was a government directive.

Bildy sought to have these cautions overturned by the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board (HPARB) but was ultimately unsuccessful, which is why relief is now being sought from the Ontario Divisional Court to withdraw the cautions on Gill’s record.

2/ I’m at the Divisional Court of the Superior Court of Ontario🇨🇦 today with my brilliant lawyer @LDBildy and the support of @elonmusk's @X.



More details and media release in my thread below from yesterday.



Waheguru is truth and love 💛🙏🏽#TeamHumanity https://t.co/KwqCLtkIRz — Kulvinder Kaur MD (@dockaurG) April 10, 2024

The three court judges tasked with the review are the Honourable Harriet E. Sachs, Frederick L. Myers and Sharon Shore. Representing the CPSO was Sayran Sulevani, and David Jacobs for the HPARB.

This highlights the tension between medical professionals’ freedom to express dissenting opinions and the regulator’s enforcement of doctor alignment with government directives during the pandemic.

Bildly is quoted during the court proceedings, “The Supreme Court of Canada has made it clear that regulated professionals have robust protections under the Charter when they express their opinions in the public square, as Dr. Gill has done.”

“They not only have a right to speak their minds freely, they arguably have a duty to do so,” a post on X detailing the proceedings reads.

Bildy argued that the CPSO’s sweeping and indiscriminate COVID-19 directives and subsequent investigation of those who wavered from that had a “chilling effect” on free speech and a physician's right to voice their professional opinion. She also noted that the CPSO, by withdrawing some cautions but upholding others, were applying inconsistent analyses.

“ICRC says that a tweet is inappropriate because there is no evidence in the tweet itself, but with other tweets, they are content to review outside evidence,” the thread on X continues.

“There has to be an internally coherent and rational analysis, and these two ICRC analyses are inconsistent. There was no rational chain of analysis being applied here.”