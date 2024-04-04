Ontario farmer speaks out against the Trudeau Liberals' carbon tax

On April Fools’ Day, the Justin Trudeau Liberals authored a very bad joke. Namely, the much-hated carbon tax spiked yet again. These vile virtue-signalers are hellbent on “saving the planet” while they force more Canadians into bankruptcy.

Not that Liberal members of Parliament are fretting over this fiscal kick to the crotch, mind you. Because on that very same day the carbon tax increased, MPs benefited from a 4% pay raise. Must be nice. But if this is some sort of April Fools’ Day joke, we’re still searching for the punchline.

Protests regarding the carbon tax increase erupted across our great dominion last Monday, including one in Uxbridge, Ont., where dozens of farmers assembled outside an arena. Can you blame them? The Grain Farmers of Ontario (GFO) estimate that by 2030, Ontario grain and oilseed farmers alone will pay a staggering $2.7 billion in carbon taxes.

One of the farmers demonstrating in Uxbridge was Ted Eng, 71. He lamented that too many farmers are in a money-losing position now thanks to rising costs and labour rates. And increasing the tax threshold is akin to tossing gasoline on a bonfire.

Ted noted that if he were to sell his farm today, it would likely go for about $4 million. He’d be able to pocket the windfall and comfortably retire. But he doesn’t want to. He loves the land. He loves farming. He believes he’s going to die on his farm.

Canadians should be grateful that there are farmers like Ted Eng. Their efforts produce the food that ends up in supermarkets. If farmers are taxed out of existence, then goodbye food security as our meat and potatoes would have to be imported from other nations that have governments that are more farm friendly.

Check out our interview with Ted Eng, who has much to say about the sorry state of farming these days… not that the Trudeau Liberals give a rodent’s rectum.