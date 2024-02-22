Ontario offers compensation deal to grieving father after teen's COVID vaccine death

The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck and X / Answers4Sean

A Canadian father has been offered a settlement by the Ontario Progressive government after his claim was denied by the pandemic-born Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) on the federal level.

Dan Hartman, through his advocacy efforts on the X handle Answers4Sean, is pursuing litigation for the untimely death of his healthy 17-year-old son who simply wanted to play hockey during the Ontario-supported COVID-19 vaccine passport system for youth sports.

Sean Hartman, a teenager with his entire life ahead of him, instead the victim of the safe and effective marketing scheme



All he wanted to do was play hockey



RIP

As information mounts about the lack of data used to authorize the Health Canada approved injections, Hartman has pivoted from seeking answers to seeking justice for the tragic death of his son at the hands of the “safe and effective” narrative.

Hartman shared in an X space that government lawyers responded to his lawsuit, claiming he has “no reasonable prospect of success” and offered to waive costs and disbursements if he withdrew litigation.

🚨MAJOR UPDATE IN DAN'S CASE AGAINST 🇨🇦 GOV'T FOR HIS SON'S DEATH FROM PFIZER 💉@Answers4Sean joins our Space this Saturday to announce!



We'll raise funds he needs more than ever.

🔸️@LichTamara signed 📖s for auction

🔸️@JamieSaleCFT guest appearance

The significance of the case against the government and Pfizer Canada extends to a “broader need for transparency and accountability in mandated pharmaceutical interventions and public health measures,” states the crowdfunding efforts to continue this litigation.

The original autopsy reports showed that Sean had a slightly enlarged heart, something that was dismissed as “common” for athletes.

But Sean hadn’t been playing sports due to COVID-19-related restrictions and government-mandated lockdown orders.

“He had been sitting in his room playing video games for a year,” Hartman said in the X space. That was precisely why Sean was so eager to return to his favourite hobby — hockey.

Grieving father Dan Hartman from @Answers4Sean shares that 17 year old Sean got COVID-vaccinated to play hockey



But Sean would die a mere month after his injection, never to play hockey again



Listen as Dan details how close he is to finally getting #Answers4Sean

To do that, Sean had to become “fully vaccinated” according to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association's mandate.

Hartman began seeking answers during a Toronto Board of Health hearing in January 2022, when the largest health unit in Canada was discussing adding the novel COVID-19 mRNA injections to the list of vaccine requirements for school-attending children.

Dan Hartman's story about his teenaged son's death after his first Pfizer injection has been removed from the January 17 livestream.



FULL REPORT from @TamaraUgo:

His story was subsequently censored and removed from the meeting notes.

Ontario previously implemented its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for almost all social settings based on the advice of Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore, who sits on an advisory board for Pfizer, in what should be a clear conflict of interest.