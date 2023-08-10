Mourning father seeks justice for son who died suddenly

Twitter / Answers4Sean

The saga continues for justice after the suspicious death of 17-year old Sean Hartman, who was found lifeless beside his bed a mere 33 days after his first Pfizer COVID-19 mRNA shot.

In a tearful clip posted to social media, Sean’s father, Dan Hartman, pleads for help.

“Help me fight them,” Dan says, “they took my special boy.”

— Answers4Sean (@Answers4Sean) August 8, 2023

The post is in relation to the crowdfunding efforts undertaken by Dan in what is being referred to as a critical legal battle against the government.

It’s been almost two years since I lost my beautiful boy, and now it’s time for the answers Sean deserves.



I am happy to announce that Umar Sheikh @uasind @SheikhLawCA, and Angela Wood, have agreed to take on our case. In addition, Dr. Peter McCullough MD… — Answers4Sean (@Answers4Sean) July 26, 2023

The GiveSendGo page fundraising page reads:

The significance of this case extends beyond Sean’s untimely and heartbreaking death; it addresses a broader need for transparency and accountability in mandated pharmaceutical interventions and public health measures. Our pursuit of answers seeks to ensure the well-being of all citizens, to protect the public, and children in particular, from irresponsible and reckless Canadian public health bureaucracies and their flawed decision-making.

Sean’s father, Dan Hartman, took to social media seeking answers shortly after his heartbreaking statement at the Toronto Board of Health was deleted from the public record.

Sean presented to a local emergency department with brown circles around his eyes and a rash that covered his face and neck, shortly after his injection. He was sent home with a prescription for Advil.

A few weeks later, he was found dead.

While the autopsy report previously registered an “unascertained” cause of death, an analysis by renowned pathologist Doctor Ryan Cole found cells in Sean’s adrenal gland displaying evidence of vaccine-derived spike protein accumulation.

Sean was a healthy, avid hockey player. After suffering the effects of government sanctioned isolation and societal lockdown, he took the shot so that he could partake in his favourite sport.

But he will never play again.

In May of 2021, top federal bureaucrats studied how to downplay and disregard COVID-19 vaccine reactions, to ensure compliance with the safe and effective narrative. Internal memos showed that the government was collaborating with behavioural experts to manipulate citizens to comply with state-backed messaging around the vaccines.