Opioid lawsuit will likely be 'lengthy' and 'bureaucratic' with only minimal fines: federal brief

Rebel News

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 6,628 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Ottawa remains mum on whether it will pursue criminal charges against the pharmaceutical industry as Canada's opioid crisis continues unmitigated. According to a federal brief, charges against drug companies would result only in minimal fines.

Under the federal Food and Drugs Act, it is illegal to mislead when selling or advertising a drug, punishable by a fine of up to $5 million. Before 2014, that fine was a measly $5,000.

Health policy expert Dr. Joel Lexchin condemned the "trivial" fine, whereas a ministerial brief claimed those low penalties might deter Ottawa from pursuing criminal charges.

According to regulatory compliance lawyer, Glenford Jameson, pursuing these charges can be lengthy and overly bureaucratic, with multiple steps.

"The system is not incredibly well designed to head to charges immediately," he said, adding the low fines would likely result in a "show trial."

BC's NDP government believes its decriminalization of hard drugs helps end the "shame" and "stigma" for people accessing help with substance abuse.https://t.co/mLCQEi982C — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 4, 2023

"The Government of Canada could spend millions of dollars and years building a case for criminal charges, with the prospect of only a small fine as a penalty," reads the brief.

A Mental Health and Addictions spokesperson did not directly address if that is the case. "We are continuing to explore all appropriate options to hold industry accountable for its role in the opioid crisis," reads a written statement to the CBC.

The spokesperson instead supported B.C.'s ongoing civil suit against more than 40 pharmaceutical companies it had launched in 2018.

Last June, the province reached a $150 million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada on behalf of all provinces and territories.

In 2020, Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the U.S. over handling its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin. The following year, consulting firm McKinsey & Company paid nearly $600 million to 47 U.S. states to settle criminal investigations stemming from its efforts to bolster opioid sales.

WATCH: Oligarchs, bureaucrats, and Big Pharma investors from around the world recently travelled to Berlin, Germany to attend the World Health Summit 2022 held in partnership with the lockdown enthusiasts at the WHO.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/29Y2WCyYyQ pic.twitter.com/o81cdhJyfi — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) October 27, 2022

"The opioid crisis originated with the invention of Oxycontin by Purdue Pharma in 1995," claimed Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. "Oxycontin was aggressively promoted and overprescribed, leading to a massive increase in opioid dependency."

Since 2016, over 32,000 Canadians have died of opioid-related overdoses and a further 33,000 hospitalizations.

Lexchin took manufacturers to account for claiming opioids could treat chronic pain when it is only used for acute pain, as experienced with broken bones.

"They were targeting people who injured their back at work, who injured their back by bending over and picking something up off the floor," said Lexchin. "Anything that could lead to pain was deemed a target."

"That's like getting a parking ticket when you're going for an interview for a job that'll pay you a couple of hundred thousand dollars a year," he said.

The Quebec-based vaccine manufacturer partnered with the maker of Marlboro cigarettes to develop a plant-based vaccine, but when Big Pharma, Big Government, and Big Tobacco joined forces, the WHO was having none of it.https://t.co/qvtKMCF10T — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 6, 2023

The retired emergency care physician said Ottawa should pursue a criminal case to convey that deceptive promotion is unacceptable in Canada.

If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not take swift action, Poilievre pledged to sue the pharmaceutical industry to fund drug treatment if elected prime minister.

"After eight years of Justin Trudeau, Canadians are suffering. We will turn hurt into hope, and we will bring home justice for Canadians," said Poilievre during a campaign stop in Metro Vancouver — an epicentre for the opioid crisis he previously called "hell on earth."

"The NDP-Liberal approach has failed. It has put more drugs on our streets, leading to more addictions, deaths and despair," claimed the Tory leader.

Poilievre also blamed the province of B.C. for contributing to the problem after Health Canada granted them a subsection 56(1) exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs.

Rebel News' @SheilaGunnReid and @TheMenzoid discuss how Justin Trudeau's decriminalization of hard drugs could have dire consequences for some of Canada's most vulnerable residents.https://t.co/AOywKpY1ub — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 3, 2023

The province's three-year program commenced on January 31, permitting residents over 18 to have 2.5 grams of heroin, crack, cocaine, fentanyl, MDMA, and meth on hand.

According to first responders, Vancouver's Downtown Eastside received a whopping 45 overdose calls on March 22 — more than double that of a typical day and a new daily record.

"It's an overwhelming number for us," said Keith Stewart, assistant chief with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Service.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) attributed the inflated call volume to more toxic and dangerous illicit drugs available for widespread consumption.

"The drugs are being cut with so many different things at this time," said Stewart. "We're seeing some negative effects."

Toronto intends to decriminalize all hard drugs for all ages, including fentanyl and crack cocaine.https://t.co/NvnqjluyEJ — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 5, 2023

If Health Canada does not reverse the drug exemption, Poilievre pledged to end the provision of a safer supply of drugs and roll back decriminalization. The Tory reiterated that flooding communities with more "taxpayer-funded drugs" is not the solution.

Poilievre said a Conservative government would focus on providing users with more recovery and treatment options. He also believes in distributing medications that ease the symptoms of drug withdrawal and overdose antidotes, such as naloxone.

To pay for those, the Opposition leader would launch a $44 billion lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry that manufactures prescription drugs, causing grief to Canadians suffering from addiction.

Poilievre said his government would cover the federal share of estimated healthcare costs ($3.9 billion), federal money spent on the opioid crisis ($3.0 billion), federal criminal justice system costs ($10.2 billion) and lost tax revenue ($27 billion).

"Those programs are going to cost a lot of money," he said, adding the suit would fund treatment and recovery programs. "We will ensure that all Canadians can access treatment and recovery programs."