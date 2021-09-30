By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A video posted on Facebook shows two OPP officers arresting a woman in front of her crying children at a sports arena, allegedly for not providing her vaccination status.

The video was posted by Josh Dawson, who is apparently the partner of Sara, the woman in the video.

WATCH: OPP arrest woman in front of crying children for not providing vaccination status to enter arena



FULL STORY: https://t.co/G2BTYL2J2u pic.twitter.com/MfmDSPRQcJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 30, 2021

In the video, Dawson insists that the group is participating in a public activity at the Ripley-Huron Community Centre, which is about three hours east of Toronto. The officers state that the woman is in violation of the Trespass to Property Act, and that they have come at the request of the facility manager.

The officers arrest the woman in front of her children, who begin to cry, and take her outside to their cruisers. Dawson follows, saying that a mandate is not a law, and then returns back into the arena where the children are still visibly upset.

In a later comment, responding to a question about how Sara was doing, Dawson said: "The Kincardine OPP detachment drove Sara in cuffs to the Ripley Public School, issued her a $65 ticket alleging trespassing, drove her back to the Ripley Arena, and told her she's banned from the arena."