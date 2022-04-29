Organized crime making $14M+ a day on human trafficking: Juan Mendoza on US border crisis
Florida-based Rebel News journalist Juan Mendoza was on the scene at the Texas-Mexico border to expose the truth about illegal border crossings in the United States.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid caught up with Juan Mendoza (@JuanMoreNews) to talk about his coverage of illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border near Eagle Pass, Texas.
Reporting on the ground for Rebel News, Juan found evidence of the mass illegal crossings, since migrants leave behind wet clothes after crossing the Rio Grande.
In this clip, Juan and Sheila discuss the reality of life for people crossing the border, as women become targets of sexual assault for traffickers.
