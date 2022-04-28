On the ground: Documenting the migrant crisis at the Mexico–United States border

E-transfer (Canada):

Recent numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show a large increase in the encounters of illegal immigrants. Migrants wait in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras for their chance to cross into Eagle Pass.

There are multiple traces of mass illegal crossings since migrants remove wet clothes and different items after crossing the Rio Grande. Exclusive footage from Rebel News shows a large pile of clothing and other items left by migrants trespassing on private property in Eagle Pass.

Many are deceived by the surface of the Rio Grande into thinking the current is not strong, only to find out otherwise the hard way. On April 25, 2022, the body of 22-year-old Bishop Evans, a Texas National Guardsman from Arlington, Texas, was found after he attempted to save two migrants that were being swept by the current of the river.

Illegal border encounters have so far reached over 1 million in the 2022 fiscal year, which goes from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022. Concerns arise that at the following rate it will surpass the 2021 fiscal year, which saw a record-high amount of illegal migrant encounters.