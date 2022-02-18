Ottawa Police threaten media with arrest for covering enforcement against peaceful protesters

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Instead of allowing media to capture the detentions of the Convoy for Freedom to Ottawa demonstrators and the seizure of their properties, the Ottawa Police service has offered to also detain members of the media for doing their jobs:

All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today at 474 Elgin Street. #ottnews — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

Arrestation on Nicholas street, police officers are blocking journalists from far away.https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr@OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/22GTl6vN2Y — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 18, 2022

Friday morning police issued a warning to protesters to disperse from the "unlawful" protest zones.

DEMONSTRATORS: You must leave. You must cease further unlawful activity and immediately remove your vehicle and/or property from all unlawful protest sites. Anyone within the unlawful protest site may be arrested. pic.twitter.com/txDattNRE4 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 18, 2022

The Convoy for Freedom to Ottawa has been in the nation's capital for over three weeks. It began as in opposition to the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate for truck drivers, but eventually morphed into a Canada-wide convoy movement against remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday morning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in an effort to clear the city of the convoy. The act gives authorities extraordinary powers to seize the assets and bank accounts of protesters, as well as new powers of arrest and detention to deal with those participating in now "unlawful" protests.

Two protest organizers were arrested Thursday night.

BREAKING: Freedom Convoy protest organizer Chris Barber got arrested in Ottawa as he was walking down the street. https://t.co/oFSoJ2ez4I pic.twitter.com/6Itq8ypRKR — Yanky 🐊 🚚🚛🚜 (@Yanky_Pollak) February 17, 2022

BREAKING: Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested https://t.co/4rScMcSgMP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 18, 2022

Protesters prevented further police action against one lone trucker Thursday night.

Earlier tonight, convoy protesters protected a lone Trucker from arrest as he made his way to park on Parliament. https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr#convoynz2022 pic.twitter.com/MxxkZUW5wr — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 18, 2022

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was on the streets of Ottawa early Friday morning and was able to document the escalation of police activity.

6:30am: No new development here on the ground. Trucks are remaining on scene.https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr#FreedomConvoy2022 pic.twitter.com/KbqtJJkxBs — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 18, 2022

