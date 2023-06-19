Ottawa starts $25 million entrepreneurship program for 'gender diverse' businesses

The Canadian Press / Chris Young

Ottawa continues to give sexual minorities special treatment at our expense — this time, a $25 million entrepreneurship program.

The feds aim to bolster procurement, financing and mentorship opportunities available to ‘gender diverse’ business owners.

Small Business Minister Mary Ng said Thursday the Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce would oversee the funding disbursement.

CGLCC CEO Darrell Schuurman intends to increase corporate and government procurement opportunities available to ‘gender diverse’ businesses through the entrepreneurship program.

“Helping marginalized community groups access procurement opportunities can help to empower them economically,” he said.

The organization also wants to develop a loan program and increase export opportunities for the said businesses.

However, Schuurman said discrimination against sexual minorities is rising with ‘gay rights’ under renewed attack.

“If [business owners are] not comfortable being who they are, it means they’re not being able to contribute and put as much energy as they can into growing their own business,” he said.

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada said over 100,000 businesses in the country are owned and operated by sexual minorities that employ more than 435,000 Canadians.

In August, the federal government unveiled a five-year, $100 million plan to support sexual minorities nationwide.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the plan is the first of its kind to ‘fight discrimination’ and ‘support diversity.’

“This will guide our ongoing work to fight discrimination, break down barriers, advance rights, and build a future where everyone in Canada is truly free to be who they are and love whom they love,” he told reporters.

Of that funding, $5 million will help launch a public awareness campaign, while $7.7 million will aid community-led policy research on LGBTQ issues.

The prime minister declared three-quarters of the funding will help community organizations focus on diversity and inclusion — “where the real work of support comes from.”

“The strength and resilience of your communities should inspire everyone,” said Trudeau.