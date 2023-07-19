Ousted Chinese diplomat seen with leaders of association now under investigation for being an 'overseas police station'

BreizhAtao - stock.adobe.com

The CCP official declared “persona non-grata” by the federal government attended ceremonies with community association leaders who are now being investigated for operating a “Chinese police station” on Canadian soil.

A Canadian Security Intelligence Agency (CSIS) document leaked to the Globe and Mail in early May outlined a series of threats being levelled against Canadian politicians, which targeted their families overseas living in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for potential sanctions.

“This effort is almost certainly meant to make an example of this MP and deter others from taking anti-PRC positions,” the leaked intelligence document read.

One parliamentarian mentioned by the unnamed national security source was identified as Conservative MP Michael Chong (庄文浩), known for his hawkish views on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and who also has family in Hong Kong.

Chong released a condemning statement after the allegations against Zhao Wei (赵巍) came to light.

“The government did not inform me that a diplomat was targeting my family, nor did the government take any action to expel the diplomat responsible for orchestrating this intimidation campaign,” it read.

Statement by Michael Chong:



I am profoundly disappointed to find out through a Globe and Mail report that the Trudeau government knew two years ago a PRC diplomat was targeting my family in Hong Kong. The government did not inform me that a diplomat was targeting my family, nor… pic.twitter.com/PAa0JOGJx6 — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) May 1, 2023

It is not unusual for the CCP to harass or even detain family members of overseas political dissidents, politicians, and lawmakers in intimidation and blackmail campaigns.

The government declared Wei unwelcome in Canada after considerable public outcry forced their hand on the matter.

Wei was active in political circles – recently in Liberal ones, although his support crossed party lines in Canada.

He also mingled with two of the leaders who run a controversial community association recently named as an “overseas Chinese police station” by the non-governmental organization Safeguard Defenders.

The disgraced diplomat often accompanied Consul General Han Tao (韩涛) to events.

Both diplomats hosted a gala in 2019 by the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Macao's Return to China. Other notable guests included Senator Victor Oh (胡子修), former Liberal MP Geng Tan (谭耕), and former Liberal MPP Michael Chan (陳國治).

Global News reported in February that intelligence sources inside CSIS ascertained that Chan had arranged for the ouster of Liberal MP Geng Tan in the riding of Don Valley North in favour of Beijing’s preferred candidate, Han Dong. Chan called the leaks “outrageous,” and is now suing the media outlet along with Dong.

Images of the gathering show now-expelled Wei shadowing the Consul General as he meets with community leaders, including Wei Chengyi (魏成义).

Chengyi is an honourary permanent chairman of the Canada Toronto Fuqing Business Association (CTFQBA, 加拿大多伦多福清商会), which is under investigation for hosting an “overseas Chinese police station.” Another chairman of the association, Weng Guoning (翁国宁) can also be spotted in the crowd.

Both are involved in the Confederation of Toronto Chinese Canadian Organizations (CTCCO, 多伦多华人团体联合总会), an organization reported to have assisted in funnelling funds to favoured political candidates from the PRC via diplomatic channels. Both men were also involved in coordinating a recent protest on Parliament Hill against proposed foreign agent registry information and have met with Xi Jinping as overseas representatives in Beijing.

A separate article from 2023 describes Zhao Wei as “Director of the Political and New Territory and Overseas Chinese Affairs Office (OCAO). OCAO is recognized as a department overseen as a division of the United Front Work Department, which is recognized as a foreign interference tool utilized by the CCP on the Government of Canada’s website.

Members of the Liberal Party of Canada pledged after the expulsion of Wei that they “will not tolerate any form of foreign inference in our (Canada’s) internal affairs.”

Demands for a yet-be-scheduled public inquiry on foreign inference in Canada have continued to mount since CSIS intelligence leaks began in 2022. Still, terms of a public investigation have yet to be announced.