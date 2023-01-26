Overwhelming newsroom layoffs across North America

E-transfer (Canada):

Mass layoffs have rocked newsrooms across North America, particularly at large, left-leaning outlets like the Washington Post, CNN and CBS.

“The industry is in crisis. In recent years 41 daily newspapers have disappeared and 10,000 jobs have been lost,” said Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez in a 2019 briefing obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter. Payroll rebates introduced in 2019 cost taxpayers over $96 million, although they were originally budgeted at $170 million.

3M cutting jobs, google downsizing. Post media layoffs. Microsoft, amazon combined cut 28000 jobs. Morgan Stanley, Goldman sachs, doordash, cnn, Warner, CIBC



They are preparing for a #recession folks, you should too



Don’t wait, protect your assets this week. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/pVGxB2mZcW — Yukon Strong 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@YukonStrong) January 25, 2023

Rebel News covered the layoffs at Washington Post in a story published in December, detailing the paper’s recent sharp decline in digital advertising.

Also in late 2022, the Daily Mail reported the firing of 100 employees at CBS and mass layoffs at CNN, outlining the industry-wide reverberations of the current Western economy.

Vox Media (SB Nation) layoffs appears to be effecting it's entire NHL blog network



Digital media is hard pic.twitter.com/FcX6tXeIG0 — Adam Seaborn (@AHBSeaborn) January 20, 2023

Although major Western media outlets remain open, employees in the industry have taken a massive hit, and are now facing mass layoffs and unemployment as a result of the economic downturn.