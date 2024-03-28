Parody has become reality in the name of 'trans inclusivity'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

As biological males continue to intrude on female spaces, what was once considered to be parody is now becoming a reality. Rebel News reporter David Menzies has been covering the issue diligently, shining a light on numerous strange happenings in Canada.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David filled in as host and looked at how the world has changed on the topic of what is — and isn't — considered mental illness.

After looking at examples of how transgenders were portrayed in the past compared to the present, like Dylan Mulvaney's recent music video, David said the goal appears to be “normalizing the abnormal”: