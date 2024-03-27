David Menzies on the 'creepy cross-section' between radical transgenderism and mental illness

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Tonight, Rebel News Mission Specialist David Menzies covers another edition of "transanity" as guest host for the Ezra Levant Show.

Regular viewers of Rebel News know full well that one of the beats we cover closely is the creepy cross-section where radical transgenderism collides with mental illness.

Tonight, Menzies follows up on his Windsor, Ontario reports in search of the trans-cat and trans-police officer changing with women.

While the woke mainstream media pretends the issue does not exist, we courageously report on the matter from the frontlines.

Meet April Hutchinson, a real life Canadian (as opposed to Kryptonian) Power Girl. But unlike the DC Comics super-heroine, April’s villains are the woke wimps running the Cdn. Powerlifting Union & Museum London. They want to cancel her. They will lose. https://t.co/HspvdzuXFq — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) March 20, 2024

The barrage of activists and biological men intruding on female spaces is intensifying, and it will only get worse from hereon.

Unlike the mainstream media, we do not believe that “transwomen are real women.”

The institutions that should be the gatekeepers are allowing this perversity to fester in the name of that unholy trinity of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Meanwhile, the modern-day feminist movement is sitting this one out.