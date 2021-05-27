Pastor Artur had his day in court, and Rebel News was there with live updates

  • By Rebel News
  • May 27, 2021

On yesterday's livestream, Ezra Levant discussed updates in the case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was on trial facing charges of contempt of court. Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid was in the courtroom providing real-time coverage of the case. 

Pastor Artur was our first Fight the Fines case, and we are continuing to provide him with top-notch legal assistance as he faces persecution by the Alberta public health bureaucracy. To help contribute to Pastor Art's legal fees, please visit SaveArtur.com.

Alberta Pastor Artur Pawlowski
