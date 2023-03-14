LIVE UPDATES: Bail review hearing for pastor charged with heckling library drag queen event

Pastor Derek Reimer was physically thrown out of an all-ages drag event he was protesting before eventually being arrested and charged.

  • By Rebel News
  • March 14, 2023
  • Advocacy
LIVE UPDATES: Bail review hearing for pastor charged with heckling library drag queen event
Remove Ads

Derek Reimer, the pastor for Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries, was arrested near his home on March 2 on multiple charges relating to a protest of a drag queen story hour held at Calgary's Seton Library on February 25.

Reimer initially refusing to sign bail conditions he insists are designed to set him up to fail.

Reimer was released on the evening of March 6.

A video of the event shows the pastor being shoved out the door and thrown to the ground by proponents of the all ages drag event. Witnesses allege he heckled the drag queen and hollered scripture at the attendees.

Pastor Derek Reimer faces charges of causing a disturbance and mischief. No charges have been laid against those who allegedly assaulted him on camera. The bail conditions under appeal restrain Derek from speaking to a gay person, even if that person is a friend or family member seeking spiritual counselling:

"Except when in court or through legal counsel, you must have no contact or communication directly or indirectly (including face to face or by means of text, email or social media or through a third party) with any identified LGBTQ2S+ community member.

Except as specified below, you must not attend at or within 200 meters of the address(es) or location(s) described as any LGBTQ2S+ community event.”

Pastor Derek Reimer is represented by Ben Allison at JSS Barristers. His legal costs are covered by the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund. To make a tax-deductible donation to Derek's legal fees, please visit www.SavePastorDerek.com.

LIVE UPDATES:

Canada Calgary Advocacy Pastor Derek Reimer
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.