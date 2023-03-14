LIVE UPDATES: Bail review hearing for pastor charged with heckling library drag queen event

E-transfer (Canada):

Derek Reimer, the pastor for Calgary's Mission 7 Ministries, was arrested near his home on March 2 on multiple charges relating to a protest of a drag queen story hour held at Calgary's Seton Library on February 25.

Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer has been charged and arrested for protesting drag queen story hour. He's been thrown out of a public library and now he's been taken to jail.



Please make a donation to help save Pastor Derek Reimer: https://t.co/kXiHvxBRW1. pic.twitter.com/dwN8jDAIDD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 5, 2023

Reimer initially refusing to sign bail conditions he insists are designed to set him up to fail.

Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer, incarcerated on multiple charges for protesting drag queen story hour, speaks from jail prior to his court appearance Monday morning.



To learn more and to support his legal fees, go to: https://t.co/Aemeo5Afjl pic.twitter.com/2oBZRYuAmI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 5, 2023

Reimer was released on the evening of March 6.

BREAKING: Calgary Pastor Derek Reimer freed from jail after he was charged with mischief, causing a disturbance and several bylaw offences.https://t.co/dcThFePjr2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 7, 2023

A video of the event shows the pastor being shoved out the door and thrown to the ground by proponents of the all ages drag event. Witnesses allege he heckled the drag queen and hollered scripture at the attendees.

JUST IN: Pastor Derek Reimer physically removed from ALL AGES DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR being hosted at Calgary Library..



Christianity is UNDER ATTACK...pic.twitter.com/ky4VYFbNVY — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 26, 2023

Pastor Derek Reimer faces charges of causing a disturbance and mischief. No charges have been laid against those who allegedly assaulted him on camera. The bail conditions under appeal restrain Derek from speaking to a gay person, even if that person is a friend or family member seeking spiritual counselling:

"Except when in court or through legal counsel, you must have no contact or communication directly or indirectly (including face to face or by means of text, email or social media or through a third party) with any identified LGBTQ2S+ community member.



Except as specified below, you must not attend at or within 200 meters of the address(es) or location(s) described as any LGBTQ2S+ community event.”

Pastor Derek Reimer is represented by Ben Allison at JSS Barristers. His legal costs are covered by the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund. To make a tax-deductible donation to Derek's legal fees, please visit www.SavePastorDerek.com.

LIVE UPDATES:

There is a lawyer for the city of Calgary here. And since the crown assigned to the file isn't here today and no disclosure has been exchanged, the hearing is being adjourned to March 28. The crazy onerous conditions on Pastor Derek remain https://t.co/ibrdfyDebn… https://t.co/VdCHp9YtrL — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 14, 2023

Bail conditions being appealed today restrain Pastor Derek from communicating with someone from the LGBTQ community, even for spiritual counselling.



1. Except when in court or through legal counsel, you must have no contact or communication directly or indirectly (including… https://t.co/n7ImBvUo7d — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 14, 2023

Calgary's mayor Jyoti Gondek has promised a crackdown on "specified protests" by creating a 100-metre bubble zone preventing protests she disagrees with from happening near city-affiliated facilities. Penalties include $10,000 in fines and a year in jail. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 14, 2023

Pastor Derek was arrested on March 2 near his home and held for almost 5 days on the non-violent charges of mischief and causing a disturbance after being violently tossed out of an all-ages drag event at a city-funded facility. No one else as charged related to that day. — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 14, 2023