SHOCKING: Pastor James Coates' bail review DENIED, will remain behind bars until May

Pastor James Coates' bail review has just been denied in an Alberta courtroom.

The pastor will now remain behind bars awaiting his May trial.

According to a release from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms,

...Justice Peter Michalyshyn of the Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench in Edmonton has ruled that Pastor James Coates of Grace Life Church must remain in jail for the next eight weeks pending his trial, unless he agrees to abide by health orders that violates his Charter freedoms of conscience, religion, expression, association and peaceful assembly.

More to come...