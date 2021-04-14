Patient returning to Canada has $3,750 Quarantine Act ticket in limbo

Today’s Fight The Fines case concerns Anastasia, a Canadian woman travelling back home to her husband, who was given a ridiculously high fine for refusing to enter one of Justin Trudeau's dreaded COVID hotels.

Anastasia’s case is an appalling one. According to an Order in Council under the Quarantine Act, it is MANDATORY to stay in these hotels-turned-COVID jails. The official term they use is “stopover,” but it’s a minimum three day stay while you wait for your COVID-19 test results. That is a brutal “stopover.” Travellers who refuse to stay in these hazardous “facilities” are met with disproportionate fines.

Here at Rebel News we believe people, especially those experiencing acute medical complications, should be free to access the care they need, in a place of comfort. A truly controversial opinion, we know.

I sat down with our lawyer, Victoria Solomon, to get an update on this case. It turns out that after all that, the ticket Anastasia received is too high for the court computer to process! What the heck is going on over there?!

Luckily, it looks like Anastasia’s ticket is going to be thrown out, but there are hundreds of cases we haven’t even looked at yet, and more are coming in every day. We need your help to pay for lawyers to sort through all these fines. Visit FightTheFines.com to donate, or to tell us about a fine you’ve received.