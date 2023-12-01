'PAY YOUR DEBT': Steven Guilbeault's lawyer says $20,000 owed to Rebel News was 'lost in the mail'
As a court-ordered deadline draws near, Ezra Levant told the Liberal environment minister that it's time to pay up.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault still owes Rebel News $20,000 as a court-ordered December 12 deadline looms. As the date draws near, Guilbeault's lawyer told Ezra Levant the cheque was simply lost in the mail.
“We just got an email from (Steven Guilbeault's) lawyer. He says Guilbeault's $20,000 cheque was lost in the mail,” the Rebel News boss wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
🚨DEADBEAT ALERT🚨— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) December 1, 2023
We just got an email from @s_guilbeault's lawyer. He says Guilbeault's $20,000 cheque was lost in the mail.
We told him to send it again by courier but he's refusing to comply.
The court-ordered deadline is Dec. 12.
PAY YOUR DEBT YOU CREEPY LITTLE WEIRDO. https://t.co/Jo4u5SGscr pic.twitter.com/Yu8LfmP8Va
“We told him to send it again by courier but he's refusing to comply. The court-ordered deadline is Dec. 12. PAY YOUR DEBT YOU CREEPY LITTLE WEIRDO,” he added.
The debt stems from a then-Twitter lawsuit filed by Ezra Levant and Rebel News against Guilbeault for blocking him on the social media platform.
Last month the Federal Court ordered @s_guilbeault to unblock us on Twitter and pay us $20,000.@YaaraSaks @marciien & @karinagould— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 27, 2023
saw that and must have thought it would be a good idea to block us too.
So now we're suing them.
Read the lawsuit at https://t.co/do3KQzDseW.
Earlier this year, Justice Russel Zinn found the minister's account was providing a public service, ordering Guilbeault to unblock Levant until his account was for personal use as a private citizen, reported True North.
Rebel News is continuing to fight against members of Parliament blocking our reporters on social media. You can learn more about our plan to fight back, why this fight matters and see the legal documents at TwitterLawsuit.ca.
