Pennsylvania high schoolers stage walkout over transgender restroom policy
'The safety of females is so important and these students that stood out that walked out, they are to be commended. They have courage and they exercise their First Amendment rights. This is about protecting our children and our privacy and boys and girls. It's simple biology,' said one student's mother.
Numerous students from Pennsylvania's Perkiomen Valley School District exited their classrooms on Friday. This mass walkout was a response to the local school board's decision not to implement a policy that would mandate transgender students to use restrooms that align with their biological sex.
John Ott, who organized the walkout stated that, "Kids were upset. Girls… we wanted to protect them. They were upset. They didn't want men in their bathroom," Fox News reported.
Ott's mother, Stephanie, claimed that the district focuses solely on the rights of transgender students, without considering the broader context.
"The safety of females is so important and these students that stood out that walked out, they are to be commended. They have courage and they exercise their First Amendment rights. This is about protecting our children and our privacy and boys and girls. It's simple biology," she said.
Following a social media post by local father Tim Jagger, who shared that his daughter felt "too upset and emotionally disturbed" to enter school restrooms due to an alleged incident involving a transgender student, Proposed Policy 720 was introduced.
Students today from @PerkValleyHS exercised their first amendment rights walking out to support women’s rights & protecting girls. Very proud of this student body right now with an estimated 400 coming together for this noble cause. @Moms4Liberty @againstgrmrs @libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/9AolhAHi5P— Vicki (@_vickiflannery) September 15, 2023
Victoria Rudolph, a student from Perkiomen Valley, told Fox News her discomfort with allowing biologically male students into women's restrooms. She emphasized the need for changes to ensure the safety and comfort of girls.
"There needs to be some changes. It's just uncomfortable seeing, 19-year-old men or 18-year-old men in the bathroom," she said.
Cientos de estudiantes de escuela superior del Perkiomen Valley School District de Pennsylvania, salieron de clases hace unos días para protestar en contra del Consejo Escolar de dicho distrito, por querer permitir que estudiantes transgénero usen los baños escolares que no… pic.twitter.com/DLmw4AM1xS— Molusco (@Moluskein) September 19, 2023
Brandon Emery, another student, mentioned that the district hasn't detailed their approach to implementing the policy. He expressed the sentiment that many students feel their concerns aren't being acknowledged.
"It makes me feel as if it's me and my sister and the rest of us students' rights are now compromised and not a priority to this school whatsoever," he stated.
Melanie Marren, Emery's mother, expressed her frustration at observing children navigate scenarios that adults should address. Speaking to "FOX & Friends First" co-host Todd Piro, she emphasized the significance of listening to the students' perspectives.
"They are making these policies without taking into consideration how they affect the students and how uncomfortable it is just to be a teenager in general, but now have to be faced with the invasion of their privacy in those areas where they should feel safe and private," she said.
