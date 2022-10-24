PETITION DROP-OFF: Woke Montreal high school teacher must be fired
The union did not seem surprised to hear Watso's name come up.
A teacher at Louis-Riel High School in Montreal was seen on camera committing a potential criminal code violation and is seemingly indoctrinating his students with woke and leftist ideologies. Drama teacher Xavier Watso was caught allegedly vandalizing and removing the signs of political candidates he deems immoral, which is an infraction according to the Criminal Code of Canada. You can click here to see my original report.
Watso had mentioned on his TikTok account that he had only been suspended for two days because of his violations of the election signs during the provincial elections.
We at Rebel News organized a petition to send a message to the teachers' union that our children are a priority and that their education comes first. As promised, the petition was delivered to the Montreal Teachers' Union. The petition asks for the dismissal of Watso, who is a bad influence on these students.
The union did not seem surprised to hear Watso's name come up. The union staff accepted the petition and mentioned that they would follow up on the situation. We will provide updates on the situation via ExposeTheTeacher.ca.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
