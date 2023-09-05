PHAC wants new surveillance tools to track Covid vaccination in 'hard-to-reach populations'

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

A contract awarded to Advanis by the Public Health Agency of Canada is part of a two-survey contract that gauged the socioeconomic, cognitive, and motivational factors associated with low uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine in eleven vulnerable populations.

According to the contract, the primary objective of the surveillance project was to establish a surveillance tool to better understand COVID-19 coverage-related information in select vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations:

The information collected focused on:

COVID-19 Immunization Status

Intent to get vaccinated for those not yet vaccinated

Reasons for non-vaccination (including barriers) for COVID-19

Knowledge, attitudes and beliefs toward COVID-19 vaccines

Sources of information on COVID-19 vaccines accessed by respondents

Inequalities in vaccination uptake by socio-demographic characteristics

The PHAC came under fire after it was revealed the agency surveilled approximately 30 million Canadians for COVID compliance by collecting cell phone location data.

Advantis was paid $296,072.43 to poll a sample of 5,703 Canadians aged 18 and above.