Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner urges legislators to reject 'absurd' Second Amendment interpretation

Larry Krasner, the Democratic district attorney of Philadelphia, urged potential legislators on Wednesday to reject their "absurd interpretation" of the Second Amendment following a recent tragedy where five individuals lost their lives in a mass shooting in the city.

According to Krasner, Philadelphia's efforts to implement gun control measures have been hindered by Pennsylvania's preemption laws, which prohibit the city from enacting gun reforms. Krasner affirms that the battle against these preemptive laws will persist.

"It is time for this legislature and, frankly, legislators across the country to swear off their addiction to NRA money and to swear off their addiction to this gun fetish that is really only shared by a moderate quantity of the U.S. population," he said.

Philly’s @DA_LarryKrasner: “It’s time for people running for office to … swear off this absurd interpretation of the 2nd Amendment that’s been put out there by militias … & frankly, it’s time for SCOTUS to cut it out. This should not be a country of guns …” pic.twitter.com/kbw9kvneBz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 5, 2023

According to Krasner, the majority of citizens desire "reasonable" gun regulations similar to those in place for automobiles.

"It's time for people who are running for office to swear off NRA money, to swear off gun lobby money, to swear off this absurd interpretation of the Second Amendment that has been put out there by militias, much of it untrue," he said.

"Frankly, it's time for the Supreme Court to cut it out," Krasner continued, adding. "This should not be a country of guns. It should be a country of people, living people."

Krasner's remarks come following Monday's mass shooting, where a cross-dressing gunman wearing a bulletproof vest indiscriminately shot at vehicles and pedestrians, resulting in the loss of five lives and leaving at least two others injured.