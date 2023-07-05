Philadelphia mass shooter identified as a cross-dressing BLM supporter

The 40-year-old individual accused of a deadly shooting spree in Philadelphia on Monday, taking five lives and injuring two children, is purportedly a cross-dressing supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, as per reports.

According to the New York Post, the suspect's social media accounts showed an affinity for Black Lives Matter, along with photographs of himself in women's clothing – including a bra, a women's top, earrings, and with his hair in long braids.

The suspect, who was identified as Kimbrady Carriker, also made numerous posts on his Facebook account. As highlighted by the Daily Mail, these included eerie messages like, "How do you know if an evil spirit is following you," and a map showcasing "black massacres" across the United States with the caption, "We kept the receipts."

EXCLUSIVE: Cross-dressing gunman behind Philly bloodbath is BLM backer https://t.co/ITm1fHX5KK via @MailOnline — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) July 5, 2023

One alarming post displayed an individual brandishing a pistol, captioned, "Wherefore art thou opposition so I may slide upon thine block and runneth down on thee." In another, children were seen firing a rifle.

Tina Rosette, 49, who shared living quarters with the suspect in 2021, mentioned his "aggressive approach to some things in life" to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Rosette's daughter Cianni, 24, disclosed that the suspect often flaunted a handgun, intending to make her comfortable around firearms. The Rosettes moved out in 2022, suspecting the individual had descended into "a dark place."

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw reported that the suspect was pursued by police, responding to the gunfire around 8:30 PM on Monday night. The accused continued firing his weapon, apparently monitoring police activity using a police scanner before his capture. The suspect was reportedly equipped with a rifle, a pistol, extra magazines, a police scanner, and a bullet-proof vest, with dozens of shell casings discovered across an eight-block radius.

Outlaw commented, "You can see there are several scenes out here...We're canvassing the area to get as much as we can, to identify witnesses, to identify where cameras are located, and to do everything to figure out the why."

Extending her gratitude to the police, she concluded, "Thank God our officers responded as quickly as they did. I can’t even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown.”

The deceased victims from Monday's attack have been identified as Lashyd Merritt (20), Dymir Stanton (29), Ralph Moralis (59), Daujan Brown (15), and Joseph Wamah, Jr. (31).