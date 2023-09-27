Philadelphia faces major looting after charges dropped against former police officer

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Philadelphia's commercial heart, Center City, was taken over by a swarm of looters on Tuesday night, predominantly teenagers, who ransacked multiple prominent stores. This chaotic event unfolded just hours after a local former police officer's murder charges were dropped.

Reports from NBC 10 detailed how, from around 8 p.m., the police started getting inundated with calls regarding a massive crowd converging on Center City, a popular hub for dining and shopping in downtown Philadelphia. The situation rapidly escalated to unrest with businesses like Foot Locker, Lululemon, and an Apple store suffering significant losses. Authorities acted swiftly, arresting at least 20 individuals.

Atrocious, shameless behavior. “Everybody must eat! Everybody must eat!” Philadelphia tonight. pic.twitter.com/ehPrO5M2zJ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2023

Eyewitnesses and online platforms were rife with visuals of the events. One video, for instance, captured a pronounced police intervention at Lululemon where multiple people were caught in the act, dashing out with stolen merchandise. This very video also depicted the police subduing several culprits outside. A separate clip showcased a liquor store being plundered, with the individual recording the footage audibly cheering on the looters.

The backdrop to this outbreak was the dismissal of murder charges against ex-policeman Mark Dial. He was previously charged for fatally shooting Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop. Irizarry, at that time, had a knife near his right leg. Philadelphia Municipal Judge Wendy Pew deemed the shooting justified, leading to the discharge of all charges against Dial, as reported by NBC 10.

Videos posted on social media by Philadelphia #BLM rioters showed them first meeting in a parking lot before deciding on which areas to go loot. The direct action was organized in memory of #EddieIrizarry, who was shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/RXPhCJGDdE — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) September 27, 2023

Larry Krasner, the left-leaning Philadelphia District Attorney, expressed his disappointment and pledged to challenge the judgment. He stated, “We will move to have all criminal charges, including Murder, reinstated against this defendant.”

However, Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford was quick to differentiate between the peaceful protestors who rallied earlier against the decision and the subsequent lootings. He labeled the latter group as "criminal opportunists" and clarified, “These were not protesters, these were criminals.”

Looters who hit multiple stores also targeted the Apple Store. They were there for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and a whole lot more in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/ZqEYTceRjR — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 27, 2023

Over 100 youngsters, mainly teenagers, were involved in the havoc, and a thorough review is underway to assess the full extent of damage to businesses.

Recent data highlights a worrying trend for Philadelphia. Retail thefts and carjackings have surged significantly, Axios noted. Records up to August 6 show car thefts skyrocketing by 105%, retail thefts by 34%, and a general upswing in property crime by 24% in comparison to the same span in 2022.