Poilievre fires back at B.C. Premier Eby's out of touch, pro-tax 'baloney factory' comment

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has fired back at British Columbia Premier David Eby's recent dismissal of his invitation to join him and seven premiers in the fight to halt the Trudeau government's plans to increase the carbon tax for Canadians.

Here's Pierre Poilievre's common-sense call to action against Trudeau's tax hike.



A call to action that B.C.'s Mr. Baloney Factory Premier David Eby is mocking on behalf of struggling British Columbians.

On Friday, the Official Opposition leader, whose campaign slogan is “Axe the Tax,” sent Eby a letter urging the premier to reconsider his plans to directly administer the increase, which is expected to rise 23% (an increase of $65 per tonne to $80 per tonne) on April 1.

“This is a federally mandated tax that most provinces have refused to administer. In those provinces, the federal government is administering it directly. In British Columbia, your government has agreed to administer it on behalf of the federal government,” Poilievre pointed out.

“Nearly 200,000 people in BC used food banks in a single month last year. As people across our country are struggling, the last thing they need is another tax increase,” Poilievre added before requesting Eby join Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, PEI, Newfoundland and Labrador in refusing to administer the tax and demanding Trudeau cease what will result in British Columbians paying an extra 18 cents/litre to fill up their gas tanks.

Despite British Columbians already bearing the burden of being the first to have had a provincial carbon tax that must match but can exceed the federal tax, and facing the highest gas prices in the country, Premier Eby responded to Poilievre's call to action by taking a cheeky jab at the Conservative leader instead.

“I don't live in the Pierre Poilievre Campaign Office and Baloney Factory,” Eby stated during a press conference in Terrace. “I live in British Columbia. I’m the premier; decisions have consequences. I know that Mr. Poilievre knows that his suggestion will leave less money for British Columbians,” Eby claimed.

David Eby doesn't live in a baloney factory; he's just full of baloney.



BC's cruel and negligent COVID jab mandate, which is restricting capable healthcare workers from saving lives, has nothing to do with measles.



Don't administer the tax hike Eby.

Premier Eby then shifted his response to include mocking another Tory leader, Conservative Party of B.C. leader John Rustad.

Seemingly misleading the public into believing that COVID-19 vaccines can stop the transmission of measles, Eby continued his condescending remarks while defending B.C. being the only jurisdiction in Canada still enforcing a COVID jab mandate on provincial health-care workers.

“He and Mr. Rustad, the leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, in the middle of a measles outbreak in Quebec, measles cases in British Columbia, are advocating that unvaccinated health workers be given free rein in our hospitals and in our long-term care homes,” the B.C. premier said. “Let me be clear, measles kills babies and toddlers.”

According to the B.C. CDC, health-care workers born after 1957 were already required to provide evidence of immunity to measles or obtain “2 doses of a measles-containing vaccine,” which means the vast majority of the thousands of COVID-vax free health-care workers Eby’s province is still preventing from relieving critical staffing shortages are likely to have been immunized for the disease.

During an interview on The Roy Green Show, the federal Tory leader Poilievre shot back at Eby.

“His constituents can’t even afford to buy baloney after 8 years of him [and] the NDP and Liberal coalition. Because housing costs have doubled, the carbon tax is quadrupling, inflation is at its worst in 40 years. That’s his and Justin Trudeau’s record, and now he wants to raise the tax another 23% and quadruple the tax over a four-and-a-half, five-year period. That is insane,” Poilievre told the host before suggesting Eby talk to his own constituents who are struggling and inviting him again to join the fight “spike this April 1 tax hike.”

Spicy baloney anyone?



On @TheRoyGreenShow, CPC leader Pierre Poilievre fired back at premier David Eby's "baloney factory" insult in defense of Trudeau's Carbon tax hike.



Click on the link to read up on the full fiery Eby vs. Poilievre exchange.

Rustad, whose party has also stated it fully supports the federal Conservatives' efforts to end the carbon tax, also weighed in on

Eby’s “baloney factory” comment.

In a statement to Rebel News, Rustad said Premier Eby is dividing British Columbians.

“His attack on myself and federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is nothing more than a sign of desperation and fear of a movement sweeping our great country and province,” Rustad said.

“Conservatives, whether federal or provincial in our case, are speaking to the common person and their needs — we represent them and David Eby is afraid

of a reckoning in October,” he added.

While it appears Eby won’t be joining other premiers in their efforts to spike Trudeau’s tax hike, the prime minister had some choice words for Newfoundland and Labrador’s Liberal premier who has.

During an interview with CTV Montreal, Trudeau accused Premier Andrew Furey of “bowing to political pressure.”

"I think Canadians in Newfoundland and Labrador, and right across the country, expect their governments to do the right thing, and the right thing right now is not just fighting climate change," Trudeau said.

BREAKING:



NDP-Liberal Coalition VOTES AGAINST Conservative motion calling on the government to CANCEL the 23% April 1st Carbon Tax increase for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.



When will the NDP-Liberals realize the carbon tax is harming First Nations, Inuit and…

Earlier on Monday, Conservative MP Martin Sheilds took to X to announce that the NDP-Liberal coalition voted against a motion seeking to “call on the

government to cancel the 23% April 1st Carbon Tax increase for First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities.”