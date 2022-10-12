WATCH: Victoria Police charge grandfather after THEY assault him

Police have asked for more time to gather evidence against a grandfather charged with assaulting officers during an anti-vaccine mandate protest earlier this year.

Leszek Kunc said he was not surprised police needed time to gather more evidence against him because bodycam and video footage of the incident showed that it was police who assaulted him, rather than the other way around.

Video of the incident shows Kunc filming police when an officer snatches the phone out of his hand and drops it on the ground.

“Ey what you doing?” Kunc demands. “I dropped your phone. Now f$%k off,” replies the officer, before forcefully grabbing the grandfather and pushing him. Kunc reacts by pushing back at the officer and telling him “Don’t touch me”.

He is then set upon my multiple officers.

Speaking with me outside Franstone Law Courts Kunc said: “I pushed him in self-defence. Straight away five or six guys – thugs in blue uniforms I call them – jumped on me and put me on the ground.”

Kunc said he was then taken to the watchhouse and charged with assaulting a police officer.

The protestor, who is defending himself in court, said he was amused that police needed time to gather more evidence and that he could not wait for the matter, to begin.

His case is scheduled to be heard over three days in March next year.

“I can’t wait,” Kunc told me. “We know that for the last two and a half years the police are not police, they are a security force for Daniel Andrews. “I know that I am on the right. I have God with me, so He is protecting me. It’s very simple. I’ve got nothing to hide. “I don’t know what we are going to talk about for three days. I said to the magistrate, ‘I’ve got evidence here I can show you’”.

Kunc said it was outrageous that police were chasing people who disagreed with the government rather than chasing actual criminals.