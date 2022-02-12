Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

Police descend on Ambassador Bridge protesters Saturday morning

Rebel News reporters Isabelle Rivo and David Menzies are on the scene of an intense policed stand-off between protesters blocking Windsor, Ontario's Ambassador Bridge and dozens of heavily armed officers.

Rebel News reporters, however, were blocked from the bridge by police Saturday morning as reporters from mainstream media were allowed access.

The bridge, the portal for over one quarter of all the cross-border trade between Canada and the United States, connects Windsor and Detroit. The bridge is the main route in the auto manufacturing supply chain and the blockade of the bridge is causing disruptions at several auto plants in US.

Protesters are blocking the bridge to oppose COVID-19 restrictions across the country, as part of a nation-wide protest movement that grew out of a trucker's convoy to Ottawa that was created to oppose cross-border vaccine mandates. The convoy to Ottawa in now entering its third week in the nation's capital where thousands of truckers and supporters remain in the streets.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford has invoked a state of emergency in response to the blockade and threatened heavy fines and consequences.

Prime Minister Trudeau echoed Ford's sentiments in a Friday press conference, saying all options were on the table to clear the bridge.

Despite threats from Trudeau and Ford, protesters did not disperse and remained throughout the night Friday.

Rebel News will remain on the scene to provide live coverage you won't see anywhere else. To support our independent journalism, please visit www.ConvoyReports.com

